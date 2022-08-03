NOPD: 1 dead, 3 injured following two-vehicle crash on Paris Road

Read on shreveportmag.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Man dies in vehicle crash near Slidell on Saturday morning
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office have released the identity of the man who was killed in a car accident on I-10 near Slidell early Saturday morning. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, died at approximately 5:40 a.m. at the scene. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
1 Officer Charged For DUI Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A New Orleans police officer was arrested by the police for DUI that led to a multi-vehicle accident. Officer Denzel Milon crashed into multiple cars during his shift in his patrol car, said NOPD. Milon admitted to drinking before his duty shift, confirmed to [..]
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
St. Bernard detectives search for man accused of armed robbery in Chalmette
Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.
Burglar breaking into Lakeview and Lake Vista homes, stealing jewelry
The New Orleans Police Department asks for the public’s help in catching a suspect wanted for breaking into and burglarizing homes in Lakeview. According to investigators, on Tuesday, the suspect seen in the image above
2 injured in train accident in LaPlace
A female, 23, and a male, 22, both of Reserve, were injured after being struck by a train on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in LaPlace. About 1 p.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to Main and Cardinal streets in LaPlace in reference to a vehicle hit by a train.
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
New Orleans police: Shooting, chase leads to multiple injuries in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting and chase that injured several people Tuesday night in the Seventh Ward. According to police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of North Prieur Street and Touro Street. When they arrived at the scene, a...
Jewelry stolen from three Lakeview houses; New Orleans police seek burglar
New Orleans police are looking for a burglar who stole jewelry from three houses in Lakeview and Lake Vista. Surveillance cameras recorded a masked man who police think stole from the homes Tuesday and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to...
Slidell Police injured during chase and suspect on the run
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
Police: Man found with catalytic converters after chase
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4. Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West […]
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
