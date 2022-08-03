Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away

Read on cbs58.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Fair food and fun
The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway! Marlon Bailey with US Cellular joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their presence at the fair. Tim Gill, the original Cream Puffs co-director, also joins Real Milwaukee with more on the fair.
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies will march in 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies plan to walk in this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade. A spokesperson for the group says they hope to have 18 to 20 grannies, including some new members for the parade. It would be the largest turnout in years. Last year, four members...
CBS 58
State Fair 2022 kicks off with big crowd, beautiful weather
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The wait is finally over and one of Wisconsin's staple summer traditions is underway. Thousands filed into State Fair Park in West Allis for day one of eleven for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. Cindy Lachman and her husband, Mark, made the short trip from Hales Corners and were one of the first in line to enter the grounds when gates opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend
West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
CBS 58
Doggy Day to return to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023. The second annual event, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark, will feature local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes and activities, according to a press release. Doggy Day will benefit the nonprofit group Winston's...
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
WISN
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races
MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Jeremy Fojut runs to raise money for Milwaukee Parks Foundation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- During the pandemic, a lot of people rediscovered the great outdoors by making use of local parks. That's true for Jeremy Fojut. Using Milwaukee's county parks made him realize they could use some help. Now, he's taking steps to give back. Running isn't just physical exercise....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer events at The Corners of Brookfield
MILWAUKEE - Shopping, restaurants and a calendar stacked full of events. Head just west of Milwaukee to enjoy fun for all ages at The Corners of Brookfield!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7
Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New head chef of The Local in Muskego offers a delicious new menu
MUSKEGO — The Local opened in Muskego a year and a half ago. Since opening, The Local has become a hot spot for diners in the area. While the atmosphere is cozy and the staff makes you feel like you’re part of the family, what brings people in is the food.
