Jacqueline Stankevich, 1933-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline Stankevich, 89, passed away on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born July 23, 1933 in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of William T. and Julia ( Pascale ) Moore. She graduated from Springfield High School class of 1952. On...
Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar returns with a bang
LUDLOW, Vt. – Back by popular demand, the Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar is on target to be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fletcher Farms on Route 103, just south of Ludlow, Vt. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a...
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
The Better Days Band to play in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present their final concert of the season on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. with The Better Days Band. The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare, B-side gems from “back in the day.” Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres, all driven by a funky, danceable, feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.
Early Bird discount for Chester Pig Roast
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style Pig Roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on the lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4–7 p.m. Reserve by Aug. 15 for a discount. Barbecue-pit master Jessie Pixley will...
SAPCC’s Duck Run and Wellness Fair a success
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center held its annual “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” on July 16 at SAPCC’s North Springfield, Vt. campus, and it was a great success. The Black River was very low this year and the tiny rubber ducks entered in both the children’s race and the main race needed an occasional homemade wave made by the volunteer kayakers to help them along towards the finish line, but the weather was sunny and hot, which made for a perfect day to enjoy all of the family fun.
LTE: Stu Lindberg announces his candidacy for Windsor-2
I am announcing my candidacy as an Independent for the Vermont House of Representatives to represent the Windsor-2 district and the towns of Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield. In the past decade, I have served my community in a number of elected positions. I have served as a member of the...
Okemo Valley Chamber celebrates 65th annual meeting
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 65th Annual Meeting at Off the Rails in Ludlow, Vt. This event was sponsored by Weidman Law, also of Ludlow. Jim Szabo, of The Vermont Country Store in Weston, Vt., was announced as the 2022 Member...
Chester Selectboard breezes through agenda items
CHESTER, Vt. – In a short, 24-minute meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the Chester Selectboard approved eight agenda items, from authorizing Town Manager Julie Hance to apply for a municipal parking lot grant, to discussing the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard Cloud. The selectboard breezed through each item, despite the fact that Board Chair Arne Jonynas was not present.
