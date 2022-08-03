SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center held its annual “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” on July 16 at SAPCC’s North Springfield, Vt. campus, and it was a great success. The Black River was very low this year and the tiny rubber ducks entered in both the children’s race and the main race needed an occasional homemade wave made by the volunteer kayakers to help them along towards the finish line, but the weather was sunny and hot, which made for a perfect day to enjoy all of the family fun.

