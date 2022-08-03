Read on www.abc27.com
Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty
(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
PDE awards $19 million for Community Learning Centers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced on August 5 that it is awarding more than $19 million for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC). The awards will go to 22 community-based organizations, nine school districts, eight charter schools, three intermediate units, and two institutions of higher learning.
PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the lottery has generated a profit of nearly $1.2 Billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A release stated that this is the 11th consecutive year that the lottery has generated more than one billion dollars for...
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
