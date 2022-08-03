Augustana football team picked to win NSIC title in coaches poll. See where others are ranked.

The Northern Sun preseason football poll and all-conference teams were released Wednesday, and Augustana is the pick to win both the overall and South Division title in a close vote of the league’s coaches.

USF running back Thuro Reisdorfer, a former Washington Warrior, was named the South’s preseason offensive player of the year, while Augustana safety Eli Weber earned the defensive honor.

The Vikings, who won their first outright conference title in 62 years by going 9-2 last year, received five first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 153 points, 8 points ahead of Bemidji State (145), which was the unanimous choice in the North Division. Minnesota Duluth was third with 142 points while Minnesota State and Sioux Falls were tied for fourth at 136 points. The Mavericks garnered three first-place votes and the Cougars two.

Northern State was picked to finish third in the North and seventh overall.

NSIC football will consist of 14 teams divided into two divisions (north/south). Each team will play 11 conference games that will count toward the NSIC Overall Championship as well as six divisional games that will count toward the NSIC North/South Division Championships. In all, three league champions will be awarded (Overall Champion, North Division Champion, South Division Champion). Ties will not be broken for overall or division champions.

The first four weeks will be cross divisional contests, with the final cross divisional contest taking place randomly during the remainder of the season.

USF's Thuro Reisdorfer named South Division preseason offensive player of the year

Reisdorfer, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior, rushed for 1,114 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, leading the NSIC and ranking 15th in the NCAA with an average of 111.5 yards per game. He enters the season ranked 10th in USF history with 2,366 career rushing yards.

Weber, a 6-1, 205-pound senior from Dawson, Minn., is a two-time All-NSIC first team pick, entering his final season with 171 career tackles. Last year he had 63 stops and two interceptions in leading the Vikings to the NSIC title.

University of Mary wideout Danny Kittner earned the North’s preseason offensive player of the year honors. Kittner led all levels of college football last year with 128 receptions for 1,723 yards.

Brad Dati, a senior linebacker for Minnesota-Duluth, is the North’s preseason defensive player of the year. He had 92 tackles and five sacks last year for the Bulldogs.

NSIC football preseason poll

1. Augustana (5) – 153

2. Bemidji State (4) – 145

3. Minnesota Duluth – 142

4. MSU-Mankato (3) – 136

4. USF (2) – 136

6. Winona State – 109

7. Northern State – 94

8. Wayne State – 88

9. MSU-Moorhead – 72

10. Mary – 71

11. Concordia-St. Paul – 41

12. Minot State – 36

13. Southwest Minnesota State – 26

14. Upper Iowa - 25