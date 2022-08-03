ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

HACC Harrisburg to celebrate 'India Day'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty

(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal "pill mill"

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
abc27.com

Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

School supply donation drives around the Midstate

(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up free school supplies for the upcoming year. Cumberland...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rite Aid selling former Camp Hill headquarters

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is selling its former Camp Hill headquarters after relocating to Philadelphia, according to a company spokesperson. Rite Aid had occupied the Hunter Lane property since 1991 and unveiled a new Philadelphia “collaboration center” in July 2022. Rite Aid previously had its headquarters in Camp Hill and opened its first store – then Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton – 60 years ago.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last two years, many students in the Midstate have come to depend on free lunch, which has come to an end at some districts. Federal funding to cover school lunches for all students, regardless of income, ended on June 30th. “We certainly anticipate...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Penn National changes name after 50 years

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate. Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from...
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27.com

York's First Friday features 'Baby Rave' event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New solar installation planned for Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster county on Saturday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA

