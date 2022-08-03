Read on www.abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HACC Harrisburg to celebrate ‘India Day’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty
(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
School supply donation drives around the Midstate
(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up free school supplies for the upcoming year. Cumberland...
Rite Aid selling former Camp Hill headquarters
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is selling its former Camp Hill headquarters after relocating to Philadelphia, according to a company spokesperson. Rite Aid had occupied the Hunter Lane property since 1991 and unveiled a new Philadelphia “collaboration center” in July 2022. Rite Aid previously had its headquarters in Camp Hill and opened its first store – then Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton – 60 years ago.
Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last two years, many students in the Midstate have come to depend on free lunch, which has come to an end at some districts. Federal funding to cover school lunches for all students, regardless of income, ended on June 30th. “We certainly anticipate...
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Future meteorologist/current splash pad kid provides forecast; heat tips from an adult expert
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Here at the Red Lion Splash Pad, Rowan’s “most favorite thing is the rings.”. But she also knows why she’s at the splash pad. “It’s gonna be about, like, 93 for a high and sunny today,” she said. For...
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Penn National changes name after 50 years
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate. Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from...
York’s First Friday features ‘Baby Rave’ event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster county on Saturday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash...
Harrisburg Opera Association presents Opera in the Park
The Harrisburg Opera Association is back with their Opera in the Park series. This year’s theme is “Songs for Freedom” learn more about the association and their show at Italian Lake.
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
