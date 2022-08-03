Read on hardwoodhoudini.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum teaches son Deuce harsh lesson during kids’ camp
Deuce Tatum immediately became the darling of NBA Twitter during his dad Jayson’s playoff run. The son of the Boston Celtics star stole the show during post-game interviews and the hearts of NBA fans everywhere. However, this early into Deuce’s life, the elder Tatum is already making sure his son knows the harsh realities of life: “Nothing comes free.”
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Can Celtics win a title with current roster? Tatum gives great answer
It's not easy getting back to the NBA Finals after losing in the previous season. Just ask the Phoenix Suns, who were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 postseason after coming two wins shy of a championship against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals.
Christian Vázquez made sure Alex Cora knew Brayan Bello was injured from Astros dugout
"Obviously, he’s very important." If Alex Cora hadn’t noticed that pitching prospect Brayan Bello was in discomfort on Wednesday, the Red Sox would have been fine — an old friend was on the case. According to Cora, former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez flagged him from the...
Deuce Tatum viciously rejected at the rim by his father Jayson
Deuce Tatum might be his father’s son, but that does not get the youngest baller in the Tatum family any preferential treatment on the court from his dad, star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The young fan favorite was making an appearance recently at his dad’s pro camp and...
Celtics Projected to Have One of the NBA's Most Expensive Teams in 2022-23
While the Celtics allowed the NBA's most sizable trade exception, one that could absorb as much as $17.1 million in player salary, to expire, they acquired a player in Malcolm Brogdon, who's on their books for $22.6 million this season. Furthermore, they did so while keeping their playoff rotation ...
A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot
The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
Kyrie Irving Wows Fans By Putting On A Show At Event In New Jersey: "This Is Kyrie That We Want To Watch"
Kyrie Irving has long been regarded as one of the most electrifying players that you can watch in the modern NBA. His dribbling skill-set is absolutely sensational and not many players can finish around the rim like Kyrie. Whenever he gets on the court and shows his full arsenal, people forget about whatever issues off the court are plaguing him.
For Cedric Maxwell, Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is the definition of a 'legend'
To Boston Celtics champion forward and current Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell was more than just an alumnus of the team both won titles with. He was a hero and a friend Maxwell truly admired in a way the former Finals MVP had to talk about after news of Russell’s passing broke this past weekend.
Report: Lakers are the top destination if Kyrie Irving leaves Nets
While disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant is awaiting a trade, guard Kyrie Irving is planning on staying with Brooklyn but according to a report, Los Angeles is his top destination if traded. According to basketball writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic:. There are few givens in the NBA, so I would...
