Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
FanSided

A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot

The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
