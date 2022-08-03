Read on www.bcinterruption.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry
With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry addresses Hokies' QB competition between Grant Wells, Jason Brown
Looking to revamp his quarterback room, new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry brought in a pair of veteran transfers this offseason in Grant Wells and Jason Brown out of Marshall and South Carolina respectively — Brown additionally spent time at FCS program St. Francis (Pa.). With fall camp getting started in Blacksburg, Pry joined the Gramlich and MacLain podcast and discussed whether he wants to rotate quarterbacks.
cbs19news
Brent Pry gives his take on Hokies' slow start
BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Brent Pry era is officially underway in Blacksburg as the Hokies have suited up for fall camp. Already Coach Pry is kicking things into high gear as he noticed a lack of drive and energy on day 1. For practice number 2, it was a different story.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Northside Vikings
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — We are three weeks away from the start of the high school football season. Time now for our latest Friday Night Blitz preview. We take a look at the Northside Vikings. Last season, Scott Fisher’s crew finished the season 4-7 they did make the playoffs for 13th time in the last 14 seasons. They feel they have the opportunity to make a strong run for a winning record in the 2022 season.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Last year the Franklin County high school football team finished the season 5-6 overall. “Last year I feel like we didn’t live up to our potential we kind of wasted some of it. We should’ve been a lot better than we were in the regular season,” says Franklin County senior quarterback Eli Foutz.
Franklin News Post
Eagles have home scrimmages set before season opener
Franklin County’s varsity football team has a home scrimmage and a home Benefit Game against a pair of former rivals the Eagles played on an annual bases when they competed in the old Group AAA Roanoke Valley District. The Eagles (5-6, 4-1 Blue Ridge District in 2021) take on...
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
Protecting students, staff at southwest Virginia schools
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Security is definitely on parents’ minds as they prepare to send their kids back to school following a surge in gun violence over the past few months. “Our students and staff safety is our top priority,” said Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. Henry County Public […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the most frustrating things about going on vacation is finding a regional food, then looking for something similar back home. For lots of people that’s New York bagels. in this week’s Hometown Eats we point you in the direction of some big apple bagels in Botetourt.
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cause travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - Carroll County. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is causing backups of 3.5...
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSLS
Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions
MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions. Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more. School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a...
WDBJ7.com
Weather On The Water: Hundreds of striped bass at Claytor Lake dead; how weather impacts the fish survival
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week for Weather On The Water we are traveling to Pulaski County to talk about an issue that happens often at Claytor Lake, but this year it is considered more significant. We are talking about the death of hundreds of striped bass. “This is...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
