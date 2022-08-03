Prosecutor confirms target was unknown for alleged mass-shooting plot, feds taking over case

Read on www.dcnewsnow.com
Men accused of plotting mass shooting in Richmond appear in federal court
Two men accused of planning a mass shooting at a July Fourth event in Richmond but who have not been charged with crimes related to the alleged plot appeared in federal court for the first time Friday.
1 critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments
An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot
Richmonders are reacting to the latest developments about an alleged shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Richmond wants to buy back guns – will it actually reduce violence?
Earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a gun buyback event designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Richmond - but years of research have cast doubt on the effectiveness of buyback programs in reducing gun violence.
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
NBC12
Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Henrico Crime Report – July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with hazing at an apartment complex July 29 at 3:35 p.m. 11300 block of Nuckols Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence and refusal to take a breathalyzer test at a vehicle accident July 29 at 7:03 p.m.
Shell company set up by drug kingpin donated to Richmond councilwoman’s campaign
A shell company registered in the name of a Henrico County drug kingpin gave only one political donation before the man behind the company was convicted: $5,000 to a Richmond councilwoman's campaign.
Charges upgraded for 17-year-old suspect in death of Lucas Hanna after review of evidence
Details continue to unravel surrounding the death of 16-year-old Lucas Hanna, who was shot in Amelia County last month. Now, the 17-year-old suspect who was previously charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with Hanna's death, is being charged with murder.
Police ID 22-year-old woman killed in Henrico
A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.
Police: Shots fired during robbery outside Carytown restaurant
Witnesses who were there at the time told CBS 6 that there was a shooting and they saw a person taken away by an ambulance.
As dozens in government housing arrested, concerns raised about racial profiling
Since the operation's launch in 2021, RPD spokesperson Tracy Walker said officers have arrested 177 people deemed to be a threat to public safety by utilizing crime data and investigative tools.
WRIC TV
15-year-old arrested in connection to killing of Emporia man, additional suspects on the run
EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department has identified three suspects in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. Harris was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on the 500 block of Park Avenue around midnight on Tuesday, August 2.
WRIC TV
Two men shot at Richmond apartment complex Saturday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond. According to a Richmond Police Department official, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on...
Unanswered questions remain after 177 people arrested by Richmond police in special operation
Nearly one week after Richmond police said 177 people were arrested in a special operation aimed to curb violence, the department has still not disclosed what charges are associated with the arrests.
