Richmond, VA

Prosecutor confirms target was unknown for alleged mass-shooting plot, feds taking over case

By Tannock Blair
dcnewsnow.com
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
