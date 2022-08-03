ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Watch Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 livestreams through downtown street cameras

By Erich Fisher, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZVeq_0h3KFndo00

The nation's largest motorcycle rally is once again returning to Sturgis this weekend.

Come Friday, Aug. 5, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be underway with a full concert lineup - which includes headliners such as Lynrd Skynyrd and Ice-T - and, of course, the famous motorcycle rally.

Last year's rally brought 550,000 participants to Sturgis, but if you can't make it to this year's rally, the city of Sturgis will be broadcasting it live from three downtown street cameras. The cameras are on year-round, according to the Sturgis rally website, and all three can be found below.

Live view of Lazelle Street

This is a live view of Lazelle Street, shot from a camera at Sturgis Liquor Store.

Junction and Main Street view from Sturgis Motorcycle Museum

The view at Junction and Main Street from a camera at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum.

Hotel Sturgis at Main Street and Harley Davidson Way view

Shot from a webcam at Hotel Sturgis, this view offers a glimpse of Main Street and Harley Davidson Way.

Erich Fisher is a digital producer with USA Today Networks. Reach him at efisher@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETFisher24.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many ride their bikes into Sturgis every year, some prefer to fly in and have their ride waiting for them when they land. According to Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman, approximately half-a-million people will come together for this year’s 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the majority of bikers will ride in on their bikes, some people visiting from farther destinations, prefer to have their bikes waiting for them at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD’s tiny patrol car, with a gigantic purpose

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent viral post from Little Rock Police Department, showcasing their tiny patrol car, gained over 57,000 comments and 80,000 shares. They’re not the only ones with a tiny patrol vehicle though, Rapid City Police Department has a fun sized car of their own. If you’ve...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong

STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgis, SD
Cars
City
Sturgis, SD
newscenter1.tv

Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Homeowners and property owners are being reminded to trim or remove tree branches or bushes from private property and boulevard areas to avoid creating safety hazards. Tree branches and bushes on the properties can obstruct traffic signs at intersections and other areas, and homeowners and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in accident on I-90 near Exit 57

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sets in, law enforcement are encouraging travelers to ride and drive safe. The increase in traffic is causing congestion on area roads. Thursday morning, a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck that had slowed for a...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgis Motorcycle Rally#Street View#Vehicles#Usa Today Networks
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire

Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
SUNDANCE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
newscenter1.tv

“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrests vehicle burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street from July 15-20. Police previously were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a surveillance photo, who was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Yamni Bear Runner and residing at 2613 Castle Heights Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
RAPID CITY, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy