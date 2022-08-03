Raymond L. Searle (September 28, 1947 – August 1, 2022)

Read on wyo4news.com
Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)
Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Aurora, CO, from complications due to a fall. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 5 – August 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Two missing Art Underground Gallery pieces have been returned
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Thanks to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) as well as info provided by members of the community, the two art pieces stolen from the Art Underground Gallery have been safely returned. They are currently at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), where they are being prepped to be re-installed.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 6, 2022
August 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Saturday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo charged with misconduct and conflict of interest
August 5, 2022 — After a two-year-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo was charged with four counts of official misconduct and another count of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000.
Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father,...
Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
Concert Series Lineup: THE BAND PERRY – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
THE BAND PERRY – SATURDAY, 8/6 @ 8:30 PM. Grammy® Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry are an unstoppable presence in modern music. Now, after selling two and a half million albums, thirteen million singles, and racking up over 2 billion combined streams on their songs, the story of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil is writing its next chapter with the release of their much anticipated third country album later this year.
Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week
August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
