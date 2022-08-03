Ride the 'Tea Cups' at the 160th Wayne County Fair starting Aug. 5

Among the attractions at the fairgrounds, one mile north of Honesdale off Route 191, are 30 amusement rides for children and adults with such enticements as the Alpine Flying Bobs, the Giant Wheel, the Sizzler, Zombie Hotel and Jumping Star. Pictured here are a group of carneys with Wade Shows, Inc., putting together the whirling "Tea Cups."

Fair President Roger Dirlam said they are really fortunate to have Wade Shows, Inc., which have been with the Wayne County Fair for many years.

He said this is the only fair in Pennsylvania that they do, and schedules it between doing a fair in Delaware and the New York State Fair. The carnival ride company has headquarters in Michigan. The $12.00 pay-one-price tickets includes free parking, admission, unlimited rides, small stage shows and most grandstand shows. See the schedule at waynecountyfair.com