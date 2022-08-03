Read on www.seehafernews.com
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
manitowoc.org
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA
Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On
The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
seehafernews.com
Cops & Bobbers to be Featured At Manitowoc Fish & Game Meeting
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, August 10th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Travis Aleff is the scheduled speaker for the August meeting and his topic will be the Cops & Bobbers program.
seehafernews.com
NEW Zoological Society Ready for the Grand Opening of Canopy Tour
The NEW Zoological Society will officially open the new Canopy Tour and present it to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay tomorrow (August 5th). Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Interim Director Carmen Murach and Canopy Tour donors will all be on hand at 4:00 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the grand unveiling of the Canopy Tour.
Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute
FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers to Hold Public Hearing Regarding ATV/UTV Use on City Streets
For the past several months, Two Rivers City Officials have debated whether or not ATVs and UTVs should be allowed on city streets. Now it’s time for the public to chime in. On Monday, August 15th, a public hearing has been announced for residents to let their opinions on the topic be heard.
Manitowoc County shelters discuss latest Point-in-Time homeless count findings
It's called the Point-in-Time count. And last week in Manitowoc, Etheridge says five unsheltered people and families were located.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
seehafernews.com
HFM & Richardson Community Hospice Enter Agreement
Holy Family Memorial and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice have ironed out a preferred provider agreement for hospice services. Steve Little, President of HFM-part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, tells Seehafer News the goal is to increase the level of service and the quality of hospice care in Manitowoc County and surrounding counties.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
seehafernews.com
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
