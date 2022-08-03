Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services.

The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs.

“Dane County remains committed to addressing the behavioral health needs of our young people,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We are excited to partner with these five school districts to meet students where they are at and provide the support services they need to thrive.”

The goal is to allow districts to hire new staff ahead of the upcoming school year. The funds are in addition to the County’s “Building Bridges” initiative, which places behavioral health professionals in schools across ten local districts.

The five districts receiving funds are as follows:

Madison Metropolitan School District – $62,558.80

MMSD will expand its mental health service outreach by hiring a bilingual mental health navigator

Oregon School District – $49,552.24

Oregon will expand its services by partnering with community partners including Oregon Mental Health, New Beginnings and Catholic Charities

Stoughton Area School District – $90,105.60

Stoughton will hire a Mental Health Coordinator

Sun Prairie Area School District – $43,200

Sun Prairie will expand its partnership with Catholic Charities

Wisconsin Heights School District – $20,137.69

Wisconsin Heights will partner with DotCom therapy to begin telehealth services

