Dallas Cowboys defensive backs standing out early in camp

Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry Lease
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
The NFL wasn’t satisfied with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, so they did this
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was told on Aug. 1 that he will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said...
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News
During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
brownsnation.com
NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason
On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal
If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Aaron Rodgers’s Psychedelic Drug Admission Will Put NFL Broadcasters in Tough Spot
The quarterback cites ayahuasca as helping him on the field. Will NFL telecasts acknowledge that?
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
FanSided
