Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Expected To Release On Virgil Abloh’s Birthday

The Air Jordan 5 Gets a New ‘Dark Concord’ Colorway
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker is coming soon. Jordan Brand revealed this week on the Nike SNKRS app that a new “Dark Concord”...
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
hypebeast.com
Early Glimpse at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12
A Ma Maniére has won the hearts of sneakerheads for its collaborative with Jordan Brand that entailed the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High in 2021 as well as the Air Jordan 2 which debuted this year. Since it has seemingly found a formula of storytelling that strongly resonates with its audience, the brand feels it best to continue aligning with the Jumpman team for more offerings which is why it’s expected to now lend its touch to the Air Jordan 12.
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
A Pair of Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force Collabs Are Releasing This Month
Click here to read the full article. A new sneaker collaboration between Ambush and Nike is releasing soon. The sportswear giant has revealed via its SNKRS release calendar that it has partnered with the Yoon Ahn-helmed fashion label to deliver a pair of new Air Adjust Force styles before month’s end. The collaborative Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force collabs are launching in two contrasting styles, including in a “Summit White and Black” makeup alongside a “Black and Psychic Purple” colorway. The silhouette was originally released in 1996 and was best known for its removable midfoot strap for personalization. The sneaker features...
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton Dons
One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" Drops Next Year: First Look
It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.
hypebeast.com
In-Hand Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
Despite the fact that Ye made claims that the annual YEEZY Day initiative was put into motion without his approval, adidas still carried out with its plans to release a plethora of restocks and debuts. And one iteration that fell in line with the latter was the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” colorway, and we’ve now captured a look at what the kicks look like in hand.
Vanessa Bryant deletes Instagram comment disputing DeMar DeRozan's Nike deal
On Monday, it was reported that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan had extended his contract with Nike on a new four-year deal. The report first came from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who called DeRozan ‘the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line.’. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, took issue...
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
