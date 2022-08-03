Read on www.ithaca.com
mhflsentinel.com
Livingston County Announces New Hires And Promotions
Livingston County is pleased to announce the promotion of several current employees, along with a number of new hires in departments throughout the County. Sally Jacobs was promoted from Senior Account Clerk Typist to Principal Account Clerk. Dawn “Shelly” Weber was promoted from part-time Mental Health Licensed Therapist to Mental...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
wbfo.org
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons Announces Retirement
City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons has announced his retirement, effective August 27, 2022, according to a statement released by the City. Chief Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years, and his service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. The statement notes that Parson's leadership guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations; and substantial development in both the City and Town of Ithaca. Chief Parson’s primary focus, according to the statement, has always been on fire prevention and public safety.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
WETM
Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
PhillyBite
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Allegany, Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Allegany County and northern Potter County in Pennsylvania has expired. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm moving through the area has weakened below the severe limit. Stay tuned to Storm Team 2 for the latest updates.
Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County
(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
WNY assisted living company to pay almost $1M for false Medicare, Medicaid claims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Western New York-based senior care facility, with locations in Hornell and Waverly, has agreed to pay almost $1 million after it was accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Elderwood Administrative Services, LLC, is based out of Buffalo and has locations across Upstate New York, including in Hornell […]
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
