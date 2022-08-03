ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 1

mhflsentinel.com

Livingston County Announces New Hires And Promotions

Livingston County is pleased to announce the promotion of several current employees, along with a number of new hires in departments throughout the County. Sally Jacobs was promoted from Senior Account Clerk Typist to Principal Account Clerk. Dawn “Shelly” Weber was promoted from part-time Mental Health Licensed Therapist to Mental...
2 On Your Side

School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
BATAVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
BUFFALO, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons Announces Retirement

City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons has announced his retirement, effective August 27, 2022, according to a statement released by the City. Chief Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years, and his service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. The statement notes that Parson's leadership guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations; and substantial development in both the City and Town of Ithaca. Chief Parson’s primary focus, according to the statement, has always been on fire prevention and public safety.
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
WETM

Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
PhillyBite

Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County

- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County

(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

