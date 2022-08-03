ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

sevendaysvt

Best real estate agency

Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty — For more than 60 years, Coldwell Banker has been helping buyers and sellers feel at home in northwestern Vermont. Its savvy fleet of 90-plus Realtors and staff markets properties of all kinds, facilitates relocations and analyzes current trends. Other Finalists. Flex Realty.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

2022

This year, 22,000 people cast 490,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, baristas and barbers to their favorite accountants, acupuncturists and martial arts studios. While impressive, those numbers are down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that, for some, the Daysies may seem like the stuff of legend. But trust us: They're real. Like our own fabled sea monster, Champ, you just have to see it to believe it.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Best beer festival

Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state's robust brewing scene.
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont Business
sevendaysvt

Best Vermont day trip with the kids

Shelburne Farms — Most children's farmyards are modest affairs, with a random assortment of barn-dwelling animals and perhaps a gumball machine that churns out food pellets. Not so at Shelburne Farms, designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to its 10-mile network of paths and postcard-worthy views of Lake Champlain, the 14,000-acre property boasts a majestic barn inhabited by dairy cows, Nubian goats, a pair of draft horses and a fluffy English Angora rabbit named Willow. Farm educators are on hand to provide children with information about the animals.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Vermont Historical Society to Create an Oral History of COVID-19

The Vermont Historical Society announced on Thursday that it will construct a three-year oral history project chronicling Vermonters' responses and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, called "Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story," will culminate in a book and a podcast series. "This will allow us to do crucial, timely...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Best bike rental shop

Local Motion — From its location on the Lake Champlain waterfront, the bike-advocacy nonprofit rents an array of wheels from spring through fall. Local Motion also operates the Island Line Ferry. North Star Sports. Onion River Outdoors. Ranch Camp. Skirack.
BICYCLES
sevendaysvt

Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards

Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) hasn't given a formal endorsement in the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, but he has revealed who he voted for: Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. And he's funneled $5,000 to her campaign through his political action committee. Leahy said in a statement that...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

