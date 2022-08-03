Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Best real estate agency
Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty — For more than 60 years, Coldwell Banker has been helping buyers and sellers feel at home in northwestern Vermont. Its savvy fleet of 90-plus Realtors and staff markets properties of all kinds, facilitates relocations and analyzes current trends. Other Finalists. Flex Realty.
Under New Ownership, Turtle Fur Plans to Expand Its Offerings
Turtle Fur, the Vermont-grown company that’s been making cozy covers for heads and necks for 40 years, has a new majority owner and now plans to make all-season clothing for its customers’ other body parts. The Morrisville company is in its busiest season right now, shipping 1,400 different...
2022
This year, 22,000 people cast 490,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, baristas and barbers to their favorite accountants, acupuncturists and martial arts studios. While impressive, those numbers are down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that, for some, the Daysies may seem like the stuff of legend. But trust us: They’re real. Like our own fabled sea monster, Champ, you just have to see it to believe it.
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best Vermont day trip with the kids
Shelburne Farms — Most children's farmyards are modest affairs, with a random assortment of barn-dwelling animals and perhaps a gumball machine that churns out food pellets. Not so at Shelburne Farms, designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to its 10-mile network of paths and postcard-worthy views of Lake Champlain, the 14,000-acre property boasts a majestic barn inhabited by dairy cows, Nubian goats, a pair of draft horses and a fluffy English Angora rabbit named Willow. Farm educators are on hand to provide children with information about the animals.
Vermont Historical Society to Create an Oral History of COVID-19
The Vermont Historical Society announced on Thursday that it will construct a three-year oral history project chronicling Vermonters' responses and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, called "Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story," will culminate in a book and a podcast series. “This will allow us to do crucial, timely...
Best bike rental shop
Local Motion — From its location on the Lake Champlain waterfront, the bike-advocacy nonprofit rents an array of wheels from spring through fall. Local Motion also operates the Island Line Ferry. North Star Sports. Onion River Outdoors. Ranch Camp. Skirack.
Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards
Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
Balint, Gray Work to Seal the Deal as Congressional Primary Rolls Into Final Week
A few hundred people gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday to hear Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) explain for the umpteenth time why she should be the state's Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress. On this occasion, though, she had a special guest on the stump: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) hasn't given a formal endorsement in the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, but he has revealed who he voted for: Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. And he's funneled $5,000 to her campaign through his political action committee. Leahy said in a statement that...
