ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 77

BEST COUSIN EVER ?❤️
3d ago

My tremendous thoughts and my deepest prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 are with his family, friends and fans around the world. He will be missed 😢😢💔💔. R.I.P. 💔💔

Reply(1)
15
cordean french
3d ago

Aah, all you ANTIVAXXER'S have to make it your narrative. Give it a rest ‼ Are you not the same people who complained about EVERY DEATH related to COVID-19 ⁉️⁉️ Absolutely NOTHING in the article indicates the VACCINE ‼‼‼ Your ASSUMPTIONS are exactly that ‼‼👉🤡🤡🤡

Reply(10)
28
crazy world 1
3d ago

my parents thought they were patriots because they ran out and got the shot first thing and they're both fine and they were trying to get me to do it and then all the sudden their friends started showing up with all these problems they're done with their boosters

Reply(11)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan
Person
Lars Tate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#San Diego Padres#American Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#The Chicago Bears#Cardinals#University Of Arizona
AthlonSports.com

Aaron Rodgers Makes Major Decision On His NFL Future

Tom Brady has defied all limits; he's 45 years old and still playing in the National Football League. Will Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers follow in his footsteps? That's a resounding, "No." Rodgers, 38, would have to play seven more seasons to reach Brady's unbelievable milestone. But that's not...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence

TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy