Washington, NC

WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Blackland Farm Managers Tour held for 52nd year

Fifty-two years ago, farmers in four adjoining counties – Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington and Beaufort – formed the Blackland Farm Managers Association which later organized an event to teach other local farmers about how to harvest crops on black soil. With the same care and attention they show their crops, farmers have grown the event that now teaches over 500 guests the best farming practices for black soil as discovered through research at North Carolina State University. This event became known as the Blackland Farm Managers Tour Program.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Washington, NC
Avery County, NC
Washington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Avery County, NC
Washington State
WNCT

ENC school districts trying to fill vacant positions ahead of school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The school year for many districts in Eastern North Carolina is right around the corner. As students and teachers are getting ready for a new year, some school districts are trying to fill vacant positions. Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday Education officials say nationwide, not as […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace

Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Stanley G. Younce

Stanley Gray Younce, age 62, a resident of Washington, NC died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive...
WASHINGTON, NC
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
xpopress.com

NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022

Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: August 4 – 7, 2022

Coasta Cortes Custom Flooring will celebrate their first-year anniversary with a Red Cross Blood Drive and Colonial Capital Humane Society pet adoption event on August 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2739 Hwy 70 East. Celebrate “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” with Habitat for Humanity of Craven...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Find Fall Fun in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. A new music festival is happening in Washington on September 24th. In memory of Washington’s late mayor, Mac ‘Bear’ Hodges, a full-day concert event is being held at Festival Park. Hodges was the beloved mayor of Washington, until his untimely passing in 2020 due to Covid complications.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Port of Morehead City looking to expand

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed.  […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

James Timothy Langley Jr.

James Timothy Langley Jr., age 57, a resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00pm-until, at the Farm Life Ruritan building, located on NC Hwy 17. Joseph B....
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners

BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

