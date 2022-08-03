Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
This year, 22,000 people cast 490,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, baristas and barbers to their favorite accountants, acupuncturists and martial arts studios. While impressive, those numbers are down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that, for some, the Daysies may seem like the stuff of legend. But trust us: They’re real. Like our own fabled sea monster, Champ, you just have to see it to believe it.
Best Vermont day trip with the kids
Shelburne Farms — Most children's farmyards are modest affairs, with a random assortment of barn-dwelling animals and perhaps a gumball machine that churns out food pellets. Not so at Shelburne Farms, designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to its 10-mile network of paths and postcard-worthy views of Lake Champlain, the 14,000-acre property boasts a majestic barn inhabited by dairy cows, Nubian goats, a pair of draft horses and a fluffy English Angora rabbit named Willow. Farm educators are on hand to provide children with information about the animals.
From the Publisher: Back in Business
The coincidence of Vermont's hotly contested August 9 primary election and the published results of our Seven Daysies readers' choice awards seemed like an insurmountable cover design challenge. Especially given this year's whimsical Daysies theme: mythical creatures. But illustrator Jeff Drew knew what to do on page one of this...
Under New Ownership, Turtle Fur Plans to Expand Its Offerings
Turtle Fur, the Vermont-grown company that’s been making cozy covers for heads and necks for 40 years, has a new majority owner and now plans to make all-season clothing for its customers’ other body parts. The Morrisville company is in its busiest season right now, shipping 1,400 different...
Delays in Aid Frustrate Homeowners Who Face Potential Foreclosure
A pandemic relief program designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure has been plagued by monthslong delays, preventing millions of federal dollars from flowing to desperate Vermont families. Launched in January, the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program is meant to help people who lost income during the pandemic keep their homes. Homeowners...
Best bike rental shop
Local Motion — From its location on the Lake Champlain waterfront, the bike-advocacy nonprofit rents an array of wheels from spring through fall. Local Motion also operates the Island Line Ferry. North Star Sports. Onion River Outdoors. Ranch Camp. Skirack.
Best mortgage broker
New England Federal Credit Union — From preapproval to closing, northern Vermont's No. 1 mortgage provider has your back with some of the lowest interest rates around. Sign up for a free home-buying seminar. Homebridge. Spruce Mortgage. Union Bank. Vermont Mortgage Company.
Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) hasn't given a formal endorsement in the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, but he has revealed who he voted for: Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. And he's funneled $5,000 to her campaign through his political action committee. Leahy said in a statement that...
