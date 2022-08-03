Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Related
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best printmaker
Sabra Field — Widely viewed as one of the country's most accomplished printmakers, Field distills her love for Vermont's human and natural landscapes into woodblock and giclée prints that speak to concepts of harmony and home, wherever that may be. Other Finalists. Bethany Andrews-Nichols (Beenanza) Donna Waterman (Big...
Under New Ownership, Turtle Fur Plans to Expand Its Offerings
Turtle Fur, the Vermont-grown company that’s been making cozy covers for heads and necks for 40 years, has a new majority owner and now plans to make all-season clothing for its customers’ other body parts. The Morrisville company is in its busiest season right now, shipping 1,400 different...
Best mortgage broker
New England Federal Credit Union — From preapproval to closing, northern Vermont's No. 1 mortgage provider has your back with some of the lowest interest rates around. Sign up for a free home-buying seminar. Homebridge. Spruce Mortgage. Union Bank. Vermont Mortgage Company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delays in Aid Frustrate Homeowners Who Face Potential Foreclosure
A pandemic relief program designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure has been plagued by monthslong delays, preventing millions of federal dollars from flowing to desperate Vermont families. Launched in January, the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program is meant to help people who lost income during the pandemic keep their homes. Homeowners...
From the Publisher: Back in Business
The coincidence of Vermont's hotly contested August 9 primary election and the published results of our Seven Daysies readers' choice awards seemed like an insurmountable cover design challenge. Especially given this year's whimsical Daysies theme: mythical creatures. But illustrator Jeff Drew knew what to do on page one of this...
Vermont Historical Society to Create an Oral History of COVID-19
The Vermont Historical Society announced on Thursday that it will construct a three-year oral history project chronicling Vermonters' responses and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, called "Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story," will culminate in a book and a podcast series. “This will allow us to do crucial, timely...
Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) hasn't given a formal endorsement in the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, but he has revealed who he voted for: Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. And he's funneled $5,000 to her campaign through his political action committee. Leahy said in a statement that...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0