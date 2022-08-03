Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best to-go cocktail
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best coffee shop
Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
Best bartender
Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
Best gluten-free menu options
Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best takeout
Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
Best food/drink event
Truck Stop — Get Japanese soul food, Southern barbecue, wood-fired pizza, a frosty local beer or a canned cocktail all in one parking lot. The new location across the street from ArtsRiot gives revelers room to spread out — and a super sunset view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best farmers market vendor
Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
Best Thai restaurant
Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu. BKK in the Alley. Maliwan Thai Restaurant. Thai House Restaurant.
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
Best day spa
Oasis Day Spa — Treatments such as massages, facials, waxing and Reiki have made this Williston establishment a true local favorite — this is the sixth year Seven Days readers have voted it best day spa. Other Finalists. "It's My Day" Spa and Salon. Mirror Mirror. Mystic Waters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best furniture store
Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
Best music festival
Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
Best boutique fitness studio
REV — With a nonjudgmental atmosphere, motivating instructors and killer beats, Sarah DeGray’s premier indoor cycling studio puts a new spin on spin class. Daily virtual livestream classes bring it home. Other Finalists. The Body Lab Pilates & Conditioning. Jazzercise Williston. Peace of Mind Pilates. Queen City Yoga...
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Best landscaping company
Di Stefano Landscaping — This full-service landscape design, construction and maintenance company has created outdoor oases everywhere from Champlain College to Topnotch Resort. The team of designers, stonemasons and horticulturalists does backyard makeovers, too. Other Finalists. Landshapes. Noel Property Maintenance. Pinnacle Properties. Siple Property Maintenance.
Best place to see comedy
Vermont Comedy Club — Finding a solid place to see standup is no joke; we've all had to sit through sets that could have been tighter and improv hours that went a little too off-script. Luckily, anyone who's been to a show at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club knows to expect the cream of the crop at this small but mighty venue. Most days of the week, the stage plays host to world-class comedians — Cameron Esposito, Maria Bamford and Naomi Ekperigin are just a few of the names coming down the pike later this year — as well as a rotating slate of improv, open mics, sketch shows and drag brunches. The Tuesday trivia nights are so good, they even warranted a second Daysie win. (Leave some awards for the rest of us!) To top it all off, the club's bar churns out crave-worthy cocktails by night and scrummy coffee by day as the Happy Place Café.
Best place to take an arts class
Burlington City Arts — BCA serves the creative needs of the community through dynamic arts education. Classes range from painting to printmaking and darkroom photography to Lego animation. Other Finalists. Burlington Paint & Sip Studio. Davis Studio. Shelburne Craft School. Vermont Comedy Club.
Soundbites: Nectar's Gets a New Owner, ArtsRiot Loses One
The Burlington music scene has been abuzz with rumors about the futures of some key venues. Some of those whispers are tame; others, decidedly not. I am no gossip columnist, thank you very much. For one, I'm terrible at keeping secrets. That's not because I tell people but because I almost always forget the secret immediately after I hear it. So maybe I'm actually really good at keeping secrets?
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0