The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
#Fitness#Fiji#Reality Tv#American#The Challenge Usa#The Amazing Race
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Craig Conover Quit Being a Lawyer to Pursue His Dream of Designing Pillows

Although reality TV star Craig Conover hails from Fenwick Island, Del., he fits in just fine with his (very rich) Southern Charm castmates. He was introduced in Season 1 of the series, and since then, a lot has changed for the star — including his net worth. But how does he make a living? Here’s everything we know about the Southern Charm star, including his age, net worth, and more!
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
MOVIES
Distractify

Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced

Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Alone' Season 9 Winner Dishes on Biggest Challenges and Advice for Future Competitors (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Alone Season 9 finale. The popular survival show Alone follows 10 contestants who are dropped off in remote parts of the wilderness with just 10 items of their choosing, living in total isolation with the hopes of outlasting their fellow competitors for a chance to take home $500,000. But, battling the elements, starvation, and their own minds proves challenging — even for these survival experts.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Elliott Kennedy Has Grown up on TV Alongside the Chrisley Kids

As if one television show wasn't enough Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff series Growing up Chrisley starring Savannah and Chase first premiered on April 2, 2019. The show follows the Chrisley siblings as they move to Los Angeles to try and "make it" in Hollywood. Three seasons later, the show has been full of interesting characters, but none more so than Chase's friend Elliott Kennedy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'FBoy Island' Season 2 Ended With One Final Twist — Who Won? Plus: The Leads Tell All (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of FBoy Island. The HBO Max original FBoy Island follows three women who are trying to find lasting love in a group of men who are either deceptive (FBoys) or genuine (Nice Guys). Though some of the men are lying throughout, the last twist of Season 2 put all of the power back in the ladies' hands.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Don Draper's Wife Receives a Devastating Diagnosis in 'Mad Men' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Mad Men. It's been seven years since the series finale of Mad Men, and we miss that show with every fiber of our being — so much so that we've recently started rewatching the acclaimed period drama. After we stopped rewinding to watch the opening sequence again and again, we became fully (re)invested in Don and Betty Draper's tumultuous marriage again.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Daniel Backdoored His 'Big Brother 24' Ally and Now He Wants to Go Home

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 24 of Big Brother. Julie Chen Moonves isn't kidding whenever she says, "Expect the unexpected." On Aug. 4, viewers were treated to yet another entertaining live eviction episode because 41-year-old private chef Nicole Layog was evicted from Big Brother; the icing on the cake is that her closest ally, Daniel Durston, is the reason for her eviction.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

An 'American Horror Stories' Episode 3 Easter Egg Hints at the Series' Past and Future

The new season of American Horror Stories on Hulu already has us reaching for the blankets to cover our eyes, and now that Episode 3 is here, we’re wondering what connections it might have to other American Horror Stories episodes. Although it may sound similar to American Horror Story, American Horror Stories (emphasis on the plural “stories”) is an anthology in which each episode is its own story as opposed to each season. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t relate to other AHS properties.
TV SERIES
Distractify

