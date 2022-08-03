World of Warcraft Spin-Off Game Reportedly Canceled

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
ComicBook
Nintendo Report Says No New Switch Model Releasing Anytime Soon
Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
ComicBook
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Player Recreates Enemy with Incredible LEGO Build
A savvy Elden Ring player has created a LEGO construct meant to capture the image of one of the game's most mysterious creatures: the Walking Mausoleum. These beings roam the Lands Between and can be interacted with by players who wish to know their secrets, but for those who just like to look at and study them, you'll be able to appreciate the build from the creator of the LEGO-fied Walking Mausoleum.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Soft Launches New Subscription Tier
Microsoft has today revealed that it's soft launching a new subscription tier for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Just a couple of months back, we first began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of creating a new family plan for Game Pass with the intent to release it at some point in 2022. And while a full release of this Game Pass family plan has yet to take place, Microsoft is now testing this version of the service out in select territories.
ComicBook
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up
Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine during the Evo 2022 fighting game tournament. The home arcade cabinet will feature Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alongside seven other classic video games and comes with a Wi-Fi connection that will allow players to take on opponents over the internet. Pre-orders are expected to start on September 8th with a retail launch this fall.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Launches Mysterious Website
Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim later this Fall with the highly anticipated sixth season of the original animated series, and it's hyping its big comeback with a mysterious new teaser setting up "Wormageddon." The sixth season will be airing its new episodes next month, and while fans have seen very little of the new episodes thus far, Adult Swim is now gearing up for the new season in full with a new slate of promotional materials. But now things have gotten far more curious as it seems like Adult Swim has something even bigger planned for the new season than fans might have expected.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Seemingly Confirm Disappointing Leak
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were featured heavily during this week's Pokemon Presents event, but not all of the news was good news for those who were hoping for certain features to be present in the new games. Details shared during and after the event appear to have confirmed a leak from before that suggested the Gyms players visit in the new Paldea region would not feature level scaling, an omission which some players feel goes against the open-world nature of the next Pokemon games.
ComicBook
Tomb Raider Sequel Movie Report Details Why It Was Canceled
In a rather shocking piece of news, it was recently confirmed that there would be no sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider movie with star Alicia Vikander. It wasn't just canceled because the studio didn't want to do it, it was because MGM lost the rights to the Tomb Raider series by dragging its feet on making a new entry in the series. In 2018, Tomb Raider was released and it loosely adapted the mature-rated 2013 reboot game. The film received mixed reviews, but cashed in a $274 million box office haul on a roughly $100 million budget, so it did well enough for MGM to move forward on a sequel. The sequel had a rather bumpy development with different writers and directors, but it all led to it being canceled.
ComicBook
Call of Duty Lawsuit Dismissed Due to Lawyer Not Playing Infinite Warfare
A Call of Duty lawsuit has been dismissed after it was determined that a lawyer in the case hadn't actually played the game. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there, making billions of dollars each year. Like any other successful franchise, there tends to be a group of people that want to get a piece of the pie, whether they're actually entitled to it or not. Just recently, wrestler Booker T lost a lawsuit to Activision where he claimed Black Ops character David 'Prophet' Wilkes was modeled after G.I. Bro, a character created by Booker T.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Paper Girls & More
San Diego Comic-Con announcements are still having effects on our top ten list! The WAKANDA FOREVER trailer has placed Iron Heart, Nakia, and Okoye on our list, and the news of Cassie Lang has increased interest in her first appearance as Stinger. Among other big announcements was the confirmation of the Thunderbolts, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, propelling the sales of related books. Along with these speculation-based books are comics related to highly-anticipated tv shows, like the well-received Paper Girls and soon-to-debut She-Hulk!
