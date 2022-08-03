ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoopi Goldberg Confirmed To Fans She’s Working On Something New, But What Does That Mean For The View?

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VJed_0h3KETtx00

There always seems to be some drama brewing on The View , and Whoopi Goldberg has been in the middle of her fair share of it. On two occasions this year, the actress has had to make on-air apologies for her comments, and Goldberg was even suspended back in February for her controversial take on the Holocaust. The Sister Act star confirmed to fans she’s got a new project in the works, but will that pull her away from her moderating duties on the ABC daytime talk show?

During a Q&A session with the audience during a taping of The View in July, Whoopi Goldberg reportedly confirmed that she is launching her own prosecco line, an eyewitness told The Sun . The sparkling white wine is made in Italy, the actress said in the unaired Q&A, and she reportedly expects it to be released around Christmas time. However, don’t expect her to be peddling the beverage on The View , as the Ghost actress said she could not promote the sale of alcohol on daytime television.

The new project seems unlikely to affect her time on The View , especially since she won’t even be making mention of the wine on the show. And the timing of that admission may have been timed to the chat show nearing the end of its current season, giving Goldberg more time to devote to another career avenue. That might be good news for the network, which is finally set to announce a replacement for former co-host Meghan McCain . The Emmy-winning talk show pulled a bit of a Jeopardy! , as The View rotated a number of guest hosts into the slot, but with the current season coming to an end, an announcement is set to be made August 4.

Whether Whoopi Goldberg wants to remain on the panel is another question. She apparently had strong thoughts earlier this year about how ABC handled her suspension, with reports saying at the time that Goldberg was threatening to quit the show after 15 years. However, when she returned to the show a little over a week later, Goldberg addressed her suspension by saying it was an honor to be able to sit at the table, and she was very grateful to be part of the tough conversations that take place on The View .

She and Joy Behar were in the middle of the latest controversy, as The View was sent a cease-and-desist letter following the hosts’ comments last week about the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida. Whoopi Goldberg apologized for linking members of the conservative organization to the Neo-Nazi demonstrators who were present.

With everything that tends to go down on ABC’s daytime hit, it’s hard to believe The View was never intended to get political . Whoopi Goldberg may not be able to promote her new prosecco line on the show, but it doesn’t sound like a bad idea for those who might enjoy a little mimosa in the morning to see what the show gets into next.

You can catch The View ’s new host announcement on Thursday, August 4, as the talk show airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 8

Joyce Fecher
3d ago

and if you have never use gorilla glue try it on something and wait for it to dry and then try to get it off.

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
OK! Magazine

'The View' Under Fire: Fans Claim Show Refuses To Allow Audience To Boo Rumored Replacement Host Alyssa Farah Griffin

It seems The View is doing everything they can to fix the environment surrounding their controversial show — and fans aren't making it easy for them.Fans of the long-running show — which is rumored to have a toxic environment behind the scenes between the cohosts — have noticed a change in the introduction of episodes after it was rumored that Alysaa Farah Griffin would be taking Meghan McCain's seat on the panel.During recent broadcasts of The View, permanent hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were reportedly announced before taking their seats at the table. Absent from the...
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Meghan Mccain
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

'The View' Scandal: Meghan McCain Admits She 'Started Lactating On Air' After Joy Behar Left Her Hysterically Crying

Meghan McCain revealed that the final straw in her decision to walk away from her seat at The View was not so surprisingly a remark made by rival cohost Joy Behar. During her appearance on "The Commentary Magazine Podcast" Thursday, August 4, the former cohost of the morning chat show said the comedian's response to her returning from maternity leave back in January 2021 made her realize the job wasn't worth it.“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Returning To 'The View' Next Month

Another surprise: The View alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be reprising her seat at the table! The star, who was on the show from 2003- 2013, is making a temporary comeback on the daytime talk show starting Wednesday, August 3."It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!" she declared in a statement. "Pray for me y'all!"The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Alyssa Farah Griffin would be the newest permanent cohost.During her original run on the show, Hasselbeck divided viewers — and her costars —...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working On Something New#Abc
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More

New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
138K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy