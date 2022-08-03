Dungeons & Dragons The Yawning Portal Board Game Debuts For Gen Con (Exclusive)

Read on comicbook.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
Elden Ring Player Recreates Enemy with Incredible LEGO Build
A savvy Elden Ring player has created a LEGO construct meant to capture the image of one of the game's most mysterious creatures: the Walking Mausoleum. These beings roam the Lands Between and can be interacted with by players who wish to know their secrets, but for those who just like to look at and study them, you'll be able to appreciate the build from the creator of the LEGO-fied Walking Mausoleum.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Nintendo Report Says No New Switch Model Releasing Anytime Soon
Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
Bleach Animator Celebrates 21st Anniversary of Series With New Art
For many anime fans, the world of Bleach has been away for far too long. This fact is about to change when it comes to the anime adaptation however as the Thousand Year Blood War will begin this fall. To help ring in the twenty-first anniversary of the series, an animator for the Shonen franchise, Masashi Kudo, shared some brand new art of Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of the series who went from ordinary high-schooler to one of the strongest Shinigami in the world.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Twitch Streamer Gets Food Stolen by Bird on Stream
A Twitch streamer was enjoying a snack when all of a sudden, a bird comes in and snatches their food from their hands. Although Twitch started out largely as a gaming platform, it has become something much bigger than that. Political figures have used it to stream their speeches, people have created game shows and talk shows, and some even use it as a way for others to basically view their lives in real-time. This has led to a number of really wild Twitch highlights, such as when one streamer's kitchen caught on fire during a cooking live stream. Some have even utilized the service to broadcast their jobs and other daily habits.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Launches Mysterious Website
Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim later this Fall with the highly anticipated sixth season of the original animated series, and it's hyping its big comeback with a mysterious new teaser setting up "Wormageddon." The sixth season will be airing its new episodes next month, and while fans have seen very little of the new episodes thus far, Adult Swim is now gearing up for the new season in full with a new slate of promotional materials. But now things have gotten far more curious as it seems like Adult Swim has something even bigger planned for the new season than fans might have expected.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
Wordle #411 Isn't Too Difficult to Solve
Wordle is finally giving players a reprieve after a series of tough puzzles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
