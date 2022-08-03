Shaq Compares Kevin Durant to an Architect Who Wants to Buy a New House

Read on www.thebiglead.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Lakers News: Recent Kendrick Nunn Workout Video Has LA Fans Buzzing
Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is doing everything he can to ensure he's ready for opening night this coming season.
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
Shaq sounds off on Kevin Durant's leadership: 'You don't want to make it work'
Kevin Durant has been criticized for how he's handled his business ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Now that he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the criticism is similar to what it was six years ago. The latest backlash...
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal learned a lot from the late Bill Russell, but if there’s one thing he’ll always remember about the NBA icon, it’s his mentality. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq was asked what kind of inspiration Russell was to him. O’Neal didn’t hold back his thoughts and shared how […] The post Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shareef O’Neal pens inspiring message in response to Robert Horry’s criticism of him
The Los Angeles Lakers rolled the dice on big man Shareef O’Neal in the summer league this offseason. After O’Neal’s Summer League run with the Lakers came to an end, he joined the G League Ignite for the 2022-23 campaign. One former Lakers player, Robert Horry, questioned...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown
Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 1