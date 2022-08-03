ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
cbs2iowa.com

Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Library Closed For Repairs

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library is closed until further notice. The library says after a July 27th fire in the commons area, the library is closed for repairs. The library says no books or other materials were damaged in the fire. The Downtown Library's book drop is closed, but patrons can return books to other city library locations, including Hiawatha, Ladd, or Marion, as well as one of the book drops at area Hy-Vee stores.
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 5th, 2022

Iowa Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Waterloo. Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. An Iowa City firefighter is suing the city for discrimination and harassment. Sadie McDowell has been on unpaid leave since last year. Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza. Updated:...
KCRG.com

Marion getting ready to open new public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
98.1 KHAK

One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo

Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
KCRG.com

Marion’s Uptown Getdown returns to City Square Park

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night. Uptown Getdown is back for its first event of the season. The series is held each Thursday night in August. Flatland Ridge will perform country, classic rock, and pop hits Thursday. There will...
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com

Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips

‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
KCRG.com

Iowa City splash pads closed for the week

Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
IOWA CITY, IA

