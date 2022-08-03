Read on www.kcrg.com
KCRG.com
Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
cbs2iowa.com
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
KCRG.com
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray, better known around Cedar Rapids as the Cheesecake Lady, says she’s been fighting high costs ever since the bird flu raised the price of eggs back in April. Now inflation has hit her as well. ”I want to continue giving them the...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Food Delivery Service Soon To Offer Last Bite to Cedar Rapids
With Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and many other food delivery services vying for their piece of the pie in Cedar Rapids, one casualty has announced it will drop service in the area as of August 15. As the pandemic began in 2020 and continued beyond, many restaurants relied on these...
KCRG.com
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
KCRG.com
Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great snacks for the upcoming school year in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Total sugar in bars can vary a lot, therefore, paying attention to the added sugar is important. 2 g fiber. Oats, fruit, nuts, seeds. 2 g protein. If a bar...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Downtown Library Closed For Repairs
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library is closed until further notice. The library says after a July 27th fire in the commons area, the library is closed for repairs. The library says no books or other materials were damaged in the fire. The Downtown Library's book drop is closed, but patrons can return books to other city library locations, including Hiawatha, Ladd, or Marion, as well as one of the book drops at area Hy-Vee stores.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
KCRG.com
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 5th, 2022
Iowa Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Waterloo. Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. An Iowa City firefighter is suing the city for discrimination and harassment. Sadie McDowell has been on unpaid leave since last year. Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Marion getting ready to open new public library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
KCRG.com
Marion’s Uptown Getdown returns to City Square Park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night. Uptown Getdown is back for its first event of the season. The series is held each Thursday night in August. Flatland Ridge will perform country, classic rock, and pop hits Thursday. There will...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com
Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
KCRG.com
Iowa City splash pads closed for the week
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
