Hillsdale, MI

Potential schools file for charters

By By Maya Shimizu Harris Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LJoK_0h3KE9Zu00

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER – Three potential Wyoming schools have applied for charters now.

Prairie View Community School in Chugwater, Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School in Mills and Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School have applied for charters, according to an update from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. If their charters are approved, the schools will likely open their doors in fall 2023.

Charter schools are public schools, so they’re funded with state money. They don’t charge tuition and they’re still accountable to state performance standards like traditional public schools.

They’re nonprofit organizations, and are subject to fewer regulations compared to traditional public schools. Their governing boards are separate from district school boards, and they can choose their own curriculum.

In the past, it’s been hard for charter schools in Wyoming to get off the ground. A bill sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, that the Legislature passed last year could make it a little easier. The bill gives the State Loan and Investment Board authority to approve charters. Before, charter schools could only do that through school districts.

Having the State Loan and Investment Board as a separate authorizer could be a step toward creating an entirely new statewide charter approval board, said a co-sponsor of the 2021 bill, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne.

This year is meant to be a pilot for the approval process, and the number of charters that the State Loan and Investment Board can grant is limited to three, Ellis said.

Fans, foes

Charter school proponents say such schools provide more learning options to fit individual kids and their communities. Their opponents say they can siphon funds away from traditional public schools and have lax standards.

“At the end of the day, with the limited resources that each district has, when you start to divide up those resources and draw students away from the public schools, you start to screw up the funding model,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who opposed the charter school bill.

Others think that this competition could be healthy for school ecosystems.

“When it comes to people feeling threatened by charter schools, I think that’s just a fundamental difference of opinion,” Ellis said. “I think it’ll improve education.”

Rothfuss is concerned the new law took away important vetting steps for charter schools to get approved.

“We were always very careful not to throw the doors wide open, to adhere to the Wyoming Constitution as the first priority, where it’s the state’s responsibility to provide public education, and to ensure that that education is secular,” he said. “We did so by requiring that any charter school work with the district for the charter school, and I believe that that system has been very selective and very successful.”

Right now, there are five charter schools in Wyoming: two in Cheyenne, two in Laramie and one in Riverton.

Hillsdale model

The two proposed charter schools in Mills and Cheyenne are based on a “classical” model of education that was developed by Hillsdale College, a conservative private liberal arts college in Hillsdale, Michigan.

The college’s Barney Charter School Initiative has opened charter school sacross the country, including three in Colorado.

Rothfuss said he’s concerned about Hillsdale College’s involvement in these two potential charter schools. Hillsdale has recently run into criticism in Tennessee, which had invited the college earlier this year to start 50 schools in the state.

Late last month, NewsChannel 5 Investigates obtained video footage of Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn onstage at a private event. Arnn said in the video teachers are trained “in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

“I believe it to be well known that it was Hillsdale College-supported legislation,” Rothfuss said of Wyoming’s 2021 charter school bill.

The other proposed school – the Prairie View Community School in Chugwater – emphasizes individualized and project-based learning centered on students’ interests. It focuses on place-based education, or education that immerses students in “local heritage, cultures, landscapes, opportunities and experiences,” according to the proposed school’s website.

Ellis said she thinks there isn’t going to be one kind of charter school that’s right for every community.

“I think that a lot of these have to be driven by parents and students in the community themselves to be successful,” she said. “You go to places that have been working with charter schools and have more experience in working with charter schools, they’ll talk about programs that start and fail, and if they’re not meeting the families and the students’ needs, they should fail.”

The Wyoming Department of Education is reviewing the three applications.

After that, they’ll go to the State Loan and Investment Board. The board will have a public meeting and do applicant interviews for final approval.

police1.com

Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer

A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
WHEATLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
capcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
WYOMING STATE
