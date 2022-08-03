Attorney: Armed Oxford Schools security guard didn't take opportunity to stop shooter

An Oxford Schools security guard who was allegedly armed and roaming the school during November's shooting failed to stop the shooter, according to an attorney who reviewed surveillance video from the incident.

Ven Johnson, who is representing a number of parents of shooting victims in multiple civil lawsuits against school district officials, said at a news conference Wednesday that surveillance video shows a security officer stationed at Oxford High School, opening the door of a bathroom where Ethan Crumbley was still carrying out the attack, then closing the door and walking away.

Johnson said he believes the guard opened the door in the moments before Crumbley shot student Justin Shilling.

"Anybody would have seen three young men in that bathroom. ... Justin Shilling was still alive," Johnson said.

Johnson said the guard told investigators she walked past Tate Myre, who had already been shot, and believed he was participating in a shooting drill, wearing very realistic makeup to depict injury. Myre died in the shooting.

Craig Shilling, Justin's father, said he also reviewed the video.

"It's difficult to know that he could still be here," he said during the news conference. "There was literally someone 5 feet away from him that could have stopped him."

In a news release, Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver wrote that students and staff acted "swiftly" and followed training guidelines. Weaver did not address the specific allegations against the security guard.

"Review by a security expert confirmed our staff response reduced additional harm and loss of life," he wrote. "We are confident the investigation and third-party review of the events of that day will bring all of the facts to light."

The video also shows Crumbley walking out of the bathroom, setting his gun down and putting his hands up, apparently surrendering to sheriff's deputies, according to Johnson's latest court filing.

Johnson said he is asking an Oakland County judge to add the guard as a defendant to a civil suit already filed on behalf of several parents of students who died or witnessed the violence. According to court documents Johnson plans to file this week, the guard told investigators she did not see or hear anything in the bathroom, which is why she shut the door.

The surveillance video is under a protective order by the court, which restricts it from the public.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year claims Oxford employees acted negligently in failing to intervene and stop the alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, when he exhibited disturbing behavior.

Four students, Hana St. Juliana, Tate, Justin, and Madisyn Baldwin, died in the shooting. Six other students and one teacher were also injured. St. Juliana's and Baldwin's families are plaintiffs in a different civil suit in federal court against various district officials.

