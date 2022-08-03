Read on alerts.weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Heat Advisory issued for Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Black Hawk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1029 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, or 11 miles southwest of Independence, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Black Hawk County. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat advisory for some Saturday
There are areas of patchy dense fog out there early Saturday morning so drive with caution. Some areas are under a mile of visibility including the Monroe area in Southern Wisconsin. Other areas that are down to 2.5 miles of visibility include Galena, Freeport, Rochelle, and DeKalb. We had somewhat...
Manchester hit with flash flooding, damaging winds
Many Manchester residents are dealing with storm damage after nearly two inches of rain caused flash flooding and wind gusts of up to 58 miles an hour hit the city at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says the north end of Manchester seemed to be hit hardest.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
Cedar Rapids Downtown Library Closed For Repairs
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library is closed until further notice. The library says after a July 27th fire in the commons area, the library is closed for repairs. The library says no books or other materials were damaged in the fire. The Downtown Library's book drop is closed, but patrons can return books to other city library locations, including Hiawatha, Ladd, or Marion, as well as one of the book drops at area Hy-Vee stores.
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Barn Fire In Gratiot, No Injuries
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
