ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

If village officials approve, construction may begin this year for 53 homes across from Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbzT3_0h3KDZA600

Construction may begin late this year for a residential subdivision consisting of 53 homes across from the Wanaki Golf Course.

Menomonee Falls plan commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved this two-phase residential development called the Glen at Wanaki. The plan calls for 53 homes on 25.5 acres.

In addition, the plan calls for amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, bocce court and pickleball court, as well as landscaping and snow removal services for the entire neighborhood.

According to village documents, the proposed subdivision would provide "hassle-free living" with maintenance, lawn mowing and plant bedding services provided to residents. The homes are expected to run in the mid-$400,000s.

Because the developers of the project — Sussex-based Cornerstone Development — are concerned with a lack of dirt to finish the project, the project is developed into two phases to provide the developers time to provide dirt, said Matt Carran, director of community development.

If the developers cannot find enough dirt, the second phase will be delayed, according to village documents.

The final plat for Phase 1 contains 24 single-family lots. The lots in the submitted final plat range in size from 10,124 square feet to 15,956 square feet, with the average lot containing 13,496 square feet, according to village documents.

The second phase is proposed with lots ranging in size from 11,876 square feet to 33,074 square feet. The average lot in the phase contains 15,254 square feet, according to village documents.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscaping#Urban Construction#The Wanaki Golf Course#Sussex#Cornerstone Development
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi

The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. One...
WEST BEND, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI

Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
verticalmag.com

Astronautics completes consolidation at new corporate headquarters

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 5 seconds. Astronautics Corporation of America, a global designer and manufacturer of avionics, cybersecurity and connectivity solutions for the aerospace industry, relocated its mechanical engineering prototype and environmental test operations (“model shop”) from Milwaukee into its newly renovated, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
OAK CREEK, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shopping and listening to music in West Bend

The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
WEST BEND, WI
kenosha.com

A cut above: Tenuta’s is now selling ready-to-go charcuterie boards

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor announces host of endorsements from Racine County | Elections

RACINE — Will Martin, a candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor who has lived in Racine since 2019, announced a slew of endorsements Friday from area officials who back his campaign. The slate of candidates seeking to be Wisconsin’s next lieutenant governor, the state’s second-highest-ranking elected official, is loaded: with...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy