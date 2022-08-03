MLB looking to potentially host special game at Bosse Field

Read on www.14news.com
14news.com
Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. One of the best to ever put on an Evansville uniform, Tanner Craig concluded his Aces...
14news.com
Otters hit four home runs to beat Gateway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters hit four home runs on the way to a come-from-behind win over the Gateway Grizzlies, 9-7. Evansville immediately got after Gateway starter Manuel Rodriguez in the first as Zach Biermann hit his second home run this week. Just two batters later, J.R. Davis...
14news.com
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Wednesday the city is working with Major League Baseball to bring a special game to Bosse Field. Winnecke told 14 News that this proposal came after city officials saw the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last year. That game is returning next week to Dyersville, Iowa, and economic leaders there and in Evansville say that one MLB game can give local businesses a big boost.
wevv.com
Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year
In Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
wevv.com
44Blitz Preview: Daviess County Panthers
2021 was a banner year for the Daviess County Panthers, as they scaled new heights with a veteran squad. 2022 will test the program's grip with a new pack of Cats. "Everywhere on the field we were really talented and I never went to a game thinking that we were gonna we were gonna lose," says Daviess County senior tight end Cole Burch.
14news.com
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
14news.com
Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Joel Utley, the voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers, announced his retirement Wednesday after 61 years. Utley’s voice is recognizable throughout Kentucky and beyond. With 60-plus years on the job, Utley is the record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called in college basketball history.
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
14news.com
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
14news.com
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic candidates in Vanderburgh County hosted a back-to-school bash at Howell Park on Thursday. The purpose of this event was to invite the community out to meet the Democratic candidates on November’s ballot and voice their concerns. While parents can talk with political leaders, children were able to participate in a coloring contest and snack on snow cones.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
