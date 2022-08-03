ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

MLB looking to potentially host special game at Bosse Field

By Jordan Yaney, Keaton Eberly
14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.14news.com

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. One of the best to ever put on an Evansville uniform, Tanner Craig concluded his Aces...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Otters hit four home runs to beat Gateway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters hit four home runs on the way to a come-from-behind win over the Gateway Grizzlies, 9-7. Evansville immediately got after Gateway starter Manuel Rodriguez in the first as Zach Biermann hit his second home run this week. Just two batters later, J.R. Davis...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Wednesday the city is working with Major League Baseball to bring a special game to Bosse Field. Winnecke told 14 News that this proposal came after city officials saw the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last year. That game is returning next week to Dyersville, Iowa, and economic leaders there and in Evansville say that one MLB game can give local businesses a big boost.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year

In Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wevv.com

44Blitz Preview: Daviess County Panthers

2021 was a banner year for the Daviess County Panthers, as they scaled new heights with a veteran squad. 2022 will test the program's grip with a new pack of Cats. "Everywhere on the field we were really talented and I never went to a game thinking that we were gonna we were gonna lose," says Daviess County senior tight end Cole Burch.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Joel Utley, the voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers, announced his retirement Wednesday after 61 years. Utley’s voice is recognizable throughout Kentucky and beyond. With 60-plus years on the job, Utley is the record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called in college basketball history.
OWENSBORO, KY
macaronikid.com

Frog Follies In Evansville

Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Winnecke
14news.com

Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two popular Tristate German festivals underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosse Field#Major League Baseball
WEHT/WTVW

Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.

KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic candidates in Vanderburgh County hosted a back-to-school bash at Howell Park on Thursday. The purpose of this event was to invite the community out to meet the Democratic candidates on November’s ballot and voice their concerns. While parents can talk with political leaders, children were able to participate in a coloring contest and snack on snow cones.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy