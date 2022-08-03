ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers football offers Maryland athlete Dejuan Lane

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Dejuan Lane was offered by Rutgers football on Monday night, putting the Big Ten in the mix for a player who is putting together quite an impressive offer list.

A class of 2024 prospect at Gilman (Baltimore, MD), Rutgers football is getting in the mix with a number of other Power Five prospects for Lane including Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Lane plays as a wide receiver and a defensive back for Gilman. The Greyhounds went 4-5 last season.

Rivals lists him as a 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete . He is currently unranked.

Currently, Rutgers does not have any commitments in the class of 2023.

He tweeted about the offer on Monday night:

Lane takes long strides and has good hips and footwork. Instinctually, the best position for him at the next level is likely as a defensive back.

