Everywhere You Are: The Keystone Train Show

The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: 804 day!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Colette and her boys; Aiden, Asher, and Michael spent some time together and shared the photos from their day out. Karen visited the Outer Banks and took a trip over to Bodie Island. Lastly our friend Eliane sent in some incredible recommendations for 804 day. Now it’s...
He's collected over 1 million records, but he's not unplugging any time soon
If you need a soundtrack for your trip back in time, Walt Smith can keep you on track. The 80-year-old combines his passion for music with his profession.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
She's one of the best cyclists in the US and she lives in Richmond
In 2022, with her new team and teammates, Emma Langley brought home the USA Cycling Women's road race national championship.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Remote control monster truck rally rolls into Colonial Heights
Start your engines, and change your batteries, because remote-controlled monster trucks are rumbling into the greater Richmond area for the Solid Axle Showdown the first weekend in August.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10
First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
rvahub.com
Forest Hill Antique Closing
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
‘Guys you need to play the lottery today’: tree falls near Semmes Avenue house, causing only minor damages
Storms caused chaos throughout the city of Richmond on Friday evening, knocking out streetlights, powerlines, debris and more.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
Finalists for Richmond’s Diamond District project down to two
The panel reviewing proposals for Richmond's Diamond District project has narrowed down the field of groups vying to redevelop the area and build a new ballpark in the city from three to two.
Foster family fills home with love: 'God asked us to do a thing. We just did it'
The married couple of a dozen years who met in Northern Virginia said fostering little ones in need has filled their hearts.
Woman scammed by Facebook page impersonating Petersburg animal shelter speaks out
Petersburg police have issued a public service announcement warning people to be vigilant online after scammers were discovered impersonating the city animal shelter on Facebook.
Why only 1 lane of I-95 south in Richmond will be open this weekend
There are alternating double lane closures along on I-95 south near Lombardy Street in Richmond this weekend for a pipe replacement project, according to VDOT officials.
Here’s how you could name the new Henrico animal adoption center
Individuals can share naming ideas at NameTheShelter.com through Aug. 31. The top choices will be made available for a public vote online in September. People can follow the progress of the naming campaign on the Henrico County Government accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
styleweekly.com
Goin' to California
Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
