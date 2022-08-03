Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches

Read on www.90min.com
Sadio Mane: 'Of course' Bayern Munich would beat Liverpool
Sadio Mane claims his Bayern Munich side would beat Liverpool in the Champions League.
Vancouver Whitecaps need to start matches better to make Playoffs, says Sartini
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini has called on his side to start matches better to help in their battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Atlanta United 2-1 Seattle Sounders player ratings: Gutman golazo seals vital home win
Atlanta United picked up what may be the most important result of their season with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
Vancouver Whitecaps waive center back Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have waived center back Erik Godoy. He departs the Canadian MLS side with three goals and one assist in 64 overall appearances. “We are very thankful to Erik for all his contributions at the club as he played a key role during his time in Vancouver,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian teenage center-back Abasa Aremeyaw
The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Abasa Aremeyaw as a free agent, the club announced Thursday. The 18-year-old Ghanaian center-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Union, with club options on third and fourth years. Aremeyaw last represented MSK Zilina B in Slovenia's second tier, making seven appearances, while he also turned out four times for Zilina's senior team.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC
Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
LAFC signs Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player
The Western Conference giants have signed forward Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player from Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne. He joins Major League Soccer after recording 26 goals and 13 assists in 96 appearances for Saint-Etienne during three seasons in Ligue 1. “Denis is a proven attacker in the prime of...
West Ham 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing West Ham's 2022/23 Premier League season, including key players, how to watch every game, summer transfer activity and final position prediction.
New York Red Bulls sign Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende
Kyle Duncan is back with the New York Red Bulls. The defender returns on loan from K.V. Oostende through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, after initially being transferred to Belgium’s top flight on January 1. He made seven appearances for the Belgian club before coming...
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Liverpool need to forgo usual transfer strategy and bring in midfield reinforcements
Liverpool's midfield crisis has worsened following Thiago Alcantara's injury and they need to dip into the transfer market to sign reinforcements.
