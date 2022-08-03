Staffing shortages to close Green Bay pool early

Read on fox11online.com
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
$9 million ARPA proposal would combine two old Green Bay fire stations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- During a recent orientation tour for new city council members, Melinda Eck and Jen Grant were introduced to the current conditions for firefighters at Station 3 on Shawano Avenue. “After we left, Alder Grant and I talked about it, and we said they really deserve much...
Public invited to meeting on Packerland Drive and Mason Street project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The public is invited to an open meeting regarding proposed improvements to a busy Green Bay intersection. The informational meeting for the proposed project at Packerland Drive, Trojan Drive and Mason Street will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mallard Conference Room at the Duck Creek Center in Howard.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
The Paine lights up in Oshkosh as part of new art exhibit
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A new art exhibit in Oshkosh will soon be opening to the public. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that was made specifically for The Paine Art Center and Gardens. It's called The Nature of Light, An Exploration After Dark. The exhibit isn't going to be traveling any other...
Family fun takes over Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Family fun will take over Titletown Friday!. Packers Family Night is back at Lambeau Field. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning in Ashwaubenon to see what families can enjoy prior to the Packers practice. Titletown Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. You can...
Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
Calumet County residents begin cleaning up after Wednesday morning storms
HARRISON (WLUK) -- Storm cleanup is now underway for some in the Fox Valley. Several buildings in Calumet County were damaged after early morning storms hit the area. Harrison resident Julie Daily had a tree fall on top of her house. "It was like the house shook," said Daily, "and...
The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center adds pickleball to its name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The growing popularity of pickleball is causing an Oshkosh facility to change its name. The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center on County Road Y will now be the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center. In addition to its new name, the facility also has newly resurfaced courts. Later...
Mile of Music begins today in Downtown Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Thousands of people are expected to make their way to downtown Appleton for Mile of Music. The ninth Mile of Music begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Houdini Plaza to find out what's in store for the event. Are...
Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
