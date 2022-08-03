UPDATED: Missing Plane Crashes in South Haven Killing Both Pilots

Read on wgrd.com
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
Have You Seen This Man? 63-Year-Old Missing From Wayland
Wayland Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old Richard Jensen. They have shared the below photo of Jensen saying he no longer has a goatee, but does have a mustache. According to police, Jensen was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, walking away from his home in the Windsor Woods trailer park.
Chicago’s Street Grid System Was Dreamed Up by a Vacationer in Paw Paw, Michigan
Today Chicago's streets are very logical. The street grid system has its nexus at the corner of State and Madison in the Loop. Street numbers grow sequentially the farther you move from that point. Chicago's street system wasn't always that way. Their orderly manor is thanks to a nearly forgotten...
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids
You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
GoFundMe Set Up To Try And Save Jamestown Library
After the Patmos Library was defunded in Tuesday's primary election, local citizens are making an effort to save it. The Patmos Library sought to keep its funding from Jamestown Township, near Hudsonville in Ottawa County, going in a millage vote that was defeated on Tuesday. The millage would have funded the library through 2023. It will now be facing running out of funds by late next year.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Why Are The Traffic Lights Still Blinking Red In Downtown Grand Rapids?
Anyone who's been to downtown Grand Rapids for an event lately might have noticed what appears to be a holdover from the pandemic, darkened crosswalk signals & blinking traffic signals. Why are there blinking red lights in Grand Rapids?. Back during the heyday (is that okay to say about the...
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids
One thing about Grand Rapids is we love a new restaurant opening, especially a bar with good drinks. The city's Bridge Street is getting a new father and son business. Drip Drop Cocktail Room is owned by 25-year-old Nick Adams and his father Jeff Adams. While Nick is a first-time...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
