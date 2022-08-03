Common App opens for University of Alabama, Auburn: How to apply for 2023

Read on www.al.com
A-List No. 12: Bama commit Ryqueze McElderry loves being a lineman
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Ryqueze McElderry had fun being a top football recruit in Alabama. He has fun every Friday night getting ready to strap it on for the Anniston Bulldogs.
The edge Saban sees from Alabama team after CFP ‘humiliation’
The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property. It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of...
This week in HS Sports: UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis still loves purity of the game
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. There isn’t a lot – if anything – Terry Curtis hasn’t done in his high school coaching career.
Examining Auburn’s trench targets as Tigers miss on 3-star, named finalist for 4-star
Last year, Auburn signed just three offensive and defensive linemen from high schools. As of August 3, it’s already matched that total. Commitment ceremonies are occurring daily as 2023 football prospects look to decide before their last high school seasons. Auburn has been stuck in neutral amid the flurry, adding just two players in the last month and six total. But both recent pledges, Louisiana’s Ashley Williams and Florida’s Wilky Denaud are defensive linemen. And paired with the Tigers’ first commit in the cycle, offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, Auburn is making an effort to boost the trenches.
Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement
A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career
Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
A-List No. 13: Alabama commit Hunter Osborne expects fun season
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Hunter Osborne was having fun. Osborne’s Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville football team was hosting Class 6A perennial power Saraland —...
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown
Jayson Jones is a mountain of a man. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the Oregon transfer is the largest player along Auburn’s defensive line this season, and the Tigers are hoping he can help plug a hole in the middle of that line this fall. While Jones, who arrived...
Observations from Day 2 of Auburn fall practice
Auburn returned to the practice field Saturday morning for the second day of fall camp, which continued with another split-squad session. The Tigers’ veterans were the first on the field Saturday, while the newcomers will practice during the afternoon -- though a couple of new faces were sprinkled in with the returning players during Saturday’s session. The local media was granted another viewing window for Day 2 of fall camp, providing another early look into this year’s team as preparation picks up for the 2022 season.
Kirby Smart asked what ‘rebuilding’ looks like at Georgia on heels of Nick Saban’s Alabama comment
Nick Saban’s “rebuilding year” would gladly be the standard for any coach across the country. Social media ignited when the Alabama coach made the comment, which he later expounded on. Still, it was a curious choice of words for a team which finished 13-2, won the SEC...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Joko Willis working in ‘hybrid’ role for Auburn defense this fall
Joko Willis was sandwiched between Derick Hall and edge coach Roc Bellantoni, an arm draped over each one’s shoulder and a sly grin on his face. It was early June during a position group dinner at Bellantoni’s house, and Willis’ presence drew some attention. No, the former junior college linebacker wasn’t crashing the party; he was merely bonding with some of his new position mates.
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. ‘might be the most improved young player’ for Auburn this fall
Eric Kiesau noticed a change in Tar’Varish Dawson Jr.’s demeanor about midway through last season. The affable freshman receiver often walked around Auburn’s athletics complex with a smile and a jolt of personality. Then, one day, Kiesau saw something missing from the former four-star prospect; he wasn’t acting like his usual self. Dawson wasn’t pouting or sulking, but after failing to see the field to that point in his first college season, he started to get down on himself.
‘Twitchier off the ball’: Fish and Forte slim down to lead young D-line
Fish McWilliams and Isaiah Forte have that “Antonio Moultrie” glow-up heading into the 2022 season. Similar to the former UAB defensive lineman, who played both on the interior and as an edge-rusher before transferring to Miami, McWilliams and Forte shed weight, gained speed and packed on more muscle during the summer break to supplement the loss of three starters along the defensive line.
Observations from Auburn’s first veterans practice of fall camp
Auburn opened fall camp Friday morning, with the players’ getting a 6 a.m. wakeup call to get their day started before the first practice of the preseason. The roster was split into two groups for the day, with veterans practicing in the morning and newcomers (along with select returning players, to even out the roster split) practicing later in the afternoon. Local media was granted a viewing window during the morning portion of practice Friday, providing the first glimpse of Auburn on the field since A-Day back in April.
Nick Saban not offering injury report during Alabama fall camp
Alabama will spend the next four weeks preparing for the season in relative secrecy, with Nick Saban explaining Thursday that he will not provide regular updates on injuries. When asked a customary question after Thursday’s opening practice of fall camp about which players are dealing with injuries, Saban responded, “I don’t have an injury report in front of me,” and then added, “Look, we’re gonna have guys that are able to practice and not able to practice on a daily basis, and we’re not gonna have an injury report every day about who practiced and who didn’t practice.”
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
