ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

City kicks off capital catalyst loan program with Pete’s Tire

The City of Fort Atkinson announced Friday that it has awarded its first Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan (CCRL) to Pete’s Tire. The Whitewater-based small business has purchased Power Tire, 2 Madison Ave. A formal check presentation is planned for Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:15 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Memorial ‘fishing boy’ statue finds home along Riverwalk

A statue of a young boy fishing has been installed along Fort Atkinson’s downtown riverwalk on a raised platform located east of the pedestrian bridge in memory of Richard W. Milburn. The Fort Atkinson City Council unanimously approved placement of the statue at its meeting Tuesday. Council member Megan...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fort Atkinson, WI
Government
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Fire Chief Steps Down

(Markesan) Markesan Fire Chief Tom Wilde has stepped down from the position. He plans to stay with the fire department for at least one more year which will give him five decades with the agency. As the story goes he wanted to be a firefighter when Gerald Westover was the...
MARKESAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Noise Pollution#Fort Council#Fort Healthcare
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Letter to the editor: Use your voice and vote

Use your voice in the upcoming primary August 9th election! Return your absentee ballot as soon as possible by mail or to your clerk. Or vote in person early or on election day. If you have a disability and need help returning your absentee ballot, your rights are protected by...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Atkinson Online office to close this Friday through Sunday

Fort Atkinson Online LLC editor Kim McDarison will be out of the office Friday, Aug. 5 though Sunday, Aug. 7. Those with news items and press releases are encouraged to email information to kbrook@ix.netcom.com. In the event that the box fills, please send news items and press releases to staff@fortatkinsononline.com.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night has been cleared, officials indicated in an updated alert. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday saying that the road had reopened. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy