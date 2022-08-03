Hope Avenue exit closed after semi-truck slams into freeway wall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A semi-truck accident temporarily closed the Hope Avenue exit off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported around 8 a.m. after the truck slammed into the wall dividing the freeway and offramp. Santa Barbara City Fire reported one patient was taken to the hospital with injuries suffered in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Tow trucks were at the scene to clear the semi, which lost its trailer wheels in the accident.

