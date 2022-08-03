Read on thegamehaus.com
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
LCS Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 7
The LCS 2022 season started with EG surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, everyone is playing catchup. The end of the season is coming up quickly the top six teams look locked in, but where that group will finish is up for debate. With that here are the LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 7 Power Rankings.
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
Apex Legends Guardian Angel Replaced in Gold Item Changes
With Season 14 just one week away, massive changes are in store for Apex Legends. The new legend Vantage headlines the update, but weapons and equipment are also getting big adjustments. For a long time players have clamored for the removal of self-revive and in Season 14 their wish will finally come true. Apex Legends Guardian Angel is getting a big change.
Pokemon GO Daily Incense Announced
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
Mash from Fate/Grand Order Crosses Over To Melty Blood
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Mash Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Pokemon Ash Gray Download: How To
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Ash Gray download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of Ash’s Kanto adventure.
Potential Worries for the Seoul Dynasty in the Summer Showdown
With the end of the Midseason Madness fans have had to wait to see their teams play. The biggest change is going to be the meta shift. From support, DPS, and tank there seems to be a shake-up if Korean Contenders are any insight into what the Overwatch League teams may be playing. Here are some worrying facts for the Seoul Dynasty fandom when it comes to the Summer Showdown.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
