ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials

27east.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.27east.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox5ny.com

Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem

LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
SOUTHOLD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#East End#Housing#Water Mill#Tennis Club#Brooks Studio Collapsing#East Hampton Town Board#Organizaci N
longisland.com

New Bookstore Coming to Huntington

The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Firefighters on the March in East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
portwashington-news.com

Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022

The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy