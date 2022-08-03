Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials

Read on www.27east.com
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
New Bookstore Coming to Huntington
The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
Zachary, a 9-year-old 5-foot American alligator, surrendered to Suffolk County SPCA
Authorities say the gator's owners, a husband and wife, kept him harnessed in an empty fish tank on a diet of goldfish and hot dogs.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Cash, Credit Cards In Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, Port Jeff
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars. The incidents took place in June in Suffolk County in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, and Port Jefferson areas. According to police, the two men entered the...
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau
Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash
Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
Sirius XM DJ, Long Island postal worker arrested for drug trafficking scheme: DA
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday. Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with […]
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
