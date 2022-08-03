ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Family of 5 found dead in Orlando murder-suicide identified

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4Ebt_0h3KArkR00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of five that was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that police were called to a home on Lake District Lane in Lake Nona Tuesday after responding to a welfare check at 1 p.m.

5 dead, including children, in Florida murder-suicide, police say

Authorities identified the father, Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, as the suspect in the incident.

The victims were identified as:

  • Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39,
  • Alyssa Berumen, 22,
  • Sunny Ramirez, 11, and
  • Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene however an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office, WESH reported.

Neighbors told the news outlet that the family of five recently moved into the home from out of state. Some neighbors added that the home had been unusually quiet for several days before the incident.

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare truly,” Heather Collins told WESH. “I don’t even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family.”

Lake Wales police K9 killed by ‘violent suspect’, deputies say

She added, “Just this sickening sadness. It’s a nightmare. I don’t understand how anybody receives an end like that.”

Neighbors told local news outlets the family had a small dog. WESH’s camera crews spotted a dog being removed from the home alive and Animal Control was spotted at the home. Its unclear if the dog removed belonged to the family.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Nbc#Wesh#Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy