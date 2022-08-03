ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

hypebeast.com

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leaks Suggest a Map as Big as 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

New leaks for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI are now giving fans an idea of just how large the new game’s map will be. According to GTA leaker Matheusvictorbr, Rockstar‘s new title will feature a playable map size as massive as the one found in its other sibling title Red Dead Redemption 2 and even come with a standalone, second map just like Guarma which will bring players into the Caribbean.
TechRadar

Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead

The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now

The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
Complex

Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges

A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long

Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
PWMania

New AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Screenshots Revealed

All Elite Wrestling released the following screenshots for their upcoming video game, AEW: Fight Forever. The game’s wrestlers, movesets, entrances, and arenas may all be customized. A detailed career mode will also be included. The official press release reveals all the match types and additional information, click here for more.
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
PWMania

AEW Star Hints at Backstage Heat With The Young Bucks

Dax Harwood isn’t afraid to talk about the alleged ongoing tension between The Young Bucks and FTR backstage. Dave Meltzer replied to a tweet on Twitter from a user who stated the following, “people who actually think the young bucks are burying FTR or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter.”
HappyGamer

The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful

A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Karrion Kross Returning to WWE Under the Triple H Regime

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE in late 2021, there have been rumors that Karrion Kross will return. The possibility of bringing Kross back to WWE has been discussed in the company. Many in the industry outright expect his comeback, and one source claimed they knew it...
PWMania

Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut

A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.. Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.
PWMania

Britt Baker Wants to Help the AEW Reach Greater Mainstream Success

AEW star Britt Baker recently spoke on the Absolute Geek Podcast during San Diego Comic Con for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Baker commented on the brand’s growth:. “I think just being a part of anything that’s brand new, there’s ups and downs, and it...
