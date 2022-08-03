A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.

