Richmond, VA

Outdoor Furniture trends from R Home Magazine

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 3 days ago
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: 804 day!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colette and her boys; Aiden, Asher, and Michael spent some time together and shared the photos from their day out. Karen visited the Outer Banks and took a trip over to Bodie Island. Lastly our friend Eliane sent in some incredible recommendations for 804 day. Now it’s...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT

