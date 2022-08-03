Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

Read on www.kbtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
KBTX.com
95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update. A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
KBTX.com
New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan
Dad’s, father figures working to make an impact at Anderson-Shiro Elementary. Don’t just stretch - get stretched. StretchLab’s team of highly trained staff will give you a deeper stretch than you could ever achieve on your own.
KBTX.com
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supplies giveaway kicked off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As kids head back to school, organizations in the area are working hard to make sure students are prepared for success. This means making sure a family has school supplies, food and hygiene products. The Bridge Ministries is running its fourth annual school supplies giveaway through the month of August.
KBTX.com
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
KBTX.com
Salvation Army gifts shopping spree to children ahead of school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some kids in the area are going to have a new wardrobe for the upcoming school year. Thanks to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station 30 kids got a chance to shop at Walmart for some new clothes and shoes. The Salvation Army gave each child...
KBTX.com
Dads, father figures working to make an impact at Anderson-Shiro Elementary
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Countless studies have shown that children who have father figures or male role models involved in their education perform better in school. Studies also show that positive male role models provide a sense of security and safety in children’s lives. For the second school year in...
KBTX.com
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Back to School: Getting kids back on sleep schedules ahead of the new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local doctor says now is the time to start working on setting back-to-school sleep routines. Dr. Anthony Zachria, medical director of the sleep center at Baylor Scott & White, was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday. He talked about the importance of sleep in child...
KBTX.com
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re getting a better understanding of the events that unfolded in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning that eventually led to a shootout and ended with two men in a hospital. Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane. While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.
KBTX.com
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
KBTX.com
Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium. Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to...
KBTX.com
Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Aggie Football holds third practice of fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football continues to roll through fall camp with their third practice in the books. The Aggies are entering year five fo the Jimbo Fisher era with high expectations coming off the number one rated recruiting class in modern history. On Friday afternoon, the...
KBTX.com
Day two of Texas A&M fall camp concludes with healthy competition battles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The grind has begun. The Texas Aggie football team will have six days of practice under their belts before they have a day off. Time is of the essence with the season less than a month away. The team was back at work Thursday afternoon for...
Comments / 0