San Francisco, CA

iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus -- remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Robbery, Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves 2 Guards Injured

GARDENA (CNS) - An armored-van security guard was shot Thursday in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle. Gardena police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in...
GARDENA, CA

