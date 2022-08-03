Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.

Read on 99wfmk.com
Bonnie James
3d ago
no it's not - I came here 5 years ago & am now having to move as I can't afford the place I live in. So moving to Ludington as it will save me more than $500 each month.
Reply
3
Kathy Willis
2d ago
There’s no way this place is the most affordable it’s a great place to live but that is totally miss leading . There is no place for young people young families that is affordable !
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
recordpatriot.com
This northern Michigan city ranked as the premier affordable area to retire in US
A northern Michigan city was ranked the premier affordable place to retire in the United States Monday. Realtor.com ranked Traverse City as the best place for retirees to enjoy their golden years "without draining their savings," in its 2022 edition of a report called "The 10 Best — and Most Affordable — Places to Retire in America."
Open-water swimming in Grand Traverse Bay: A meditative escape from our busy world
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.
fox2detroit.com
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
interlochenpublicradio.org
A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers
Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
glenarborsun.com
Leelanau picker presents Vintage Leland
Longtime Leelanau County resident, Kris Noble, unveils her 50-year collection of one-of-a-kind wares at her recently launched upscale resell and consignment shop in Leland. Vintage Leland showcases a combination of vintage picks and consigned items from around the area. Noble consigns, buys, and sells everything from artwork to housewares, clothing,...
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Zillow Gone Wild goes nuts for Hobbit-looking Michigan Mushroom House hitting market
CHARLEVOIX, MI - You won’t find too many homes in Michigan which turn heads more than this one. One of the famous hobbit-looking Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix has hit the market for a cool $4.5 million and it’s gone a bit nuts on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page with thousands and thousands of shares.
WNEM
Epoxy seal applied to 9 bridges in Roscommon, Ogemaw counties
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has epoxy sealed the decks of nine bridges on I-75 and Rau Road over I-75 in Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. The $486,000 investment will protect the structural integrity and extend the life of the nine bridges. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
44th Boats on the Boardwalk to Start in Traverse City
The Boats on the Boardwalk has been an event people look forward to for more than four decades. This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society is getting together the best crop of vintage boats to look at. They come and line up along the Boardman River, and community members...
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Magnus Beach, Richardi Park Beach Due to Elevated E. coli Levels
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Magnus Beach in Petoskey and Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Magnus Beach, located at 901 W. Lake Street in Petoskey, tested at 344.8 E. coli/100ml. Richardi Park Beach, located on E. Antrim Road in Bellaire, also tested at 344.8 E. coli/100ml. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
wnmufm.org
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: 9 Events Happening This Weekend August 4-7
From Harbor Days in Elk Rapids to the Suttons Bay Art Fair, here are the Northern Michigan Events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager extraordinaire, Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from the team...
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
fox2detroit.com
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 7