Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO